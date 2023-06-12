Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Bobby Shmurda For Criticizing Rap Music

CLOSE

Last week, Bobby Shmurda raised some eyebrows when he criticized rap music for portraying a gangsta lifestyle to the youth who feel encouraged to live the lyrics spit by Hip-Hop artists. Charlamange Tha God took issue with Shmurda’s thoughts and took a minute to address the “Hot N*gga” rapper.

During the Rumor Report segment of The Breakfast Club Thursday (June 8), Charlamagne Tha God decided to take a minute to remind Bobby exactly why he’s known in pop culture. “We wouldn’t know Bobby if it wasn’t for rap,” he said before continuing to remind Bobby why he shouldn’t be taking shots at the Hip-Hop music scene.

“Rap is the reason why we know Bobby Shmurda, and I love Bobby Shmurda’s energy and his personality, but I feel like the public isn’t really receptive to his new music. They haven’t really been rocking with his new music since he’s been released from prison,” Tha God said.

Tha God isn’t wrong. Since being release from prison in February of 2021, Bobby Shmurda hasn’t been able to recapture the buzz that his breakthrough hit “Hot N*gga” garnered him back in 2014. Though he’s dropped more than a few tracks, the streets haven’t exactly been bumping any of them as they’re mostly viewed as club music and booty shaking cuts. Though we lowkey understand why Bobby is going this route, it seems like he’s being influenced by what he hears. He told The Danza Project podcast he only listens to rap music when he goes clubbing.

It was in that same interview that Bobby said that kids listening to rappers talk that gangsta ish is “dangerous” to the Black community and said “Rap is supposed to be telling muthaf*ckas to go from negative to positive, coming from poverty to go to riches…and how to stay in that and how to change. That’s the shit that I want to hear. I wanna hear about living life.”

No wonder he makes dance music these days. He just wants people to groove and have a good time. Unfortunately, his day-one fans want to hear that OG “I’ll Boom Ya” Bobby Shmurda on the track. Maybe he can make an up-tempo song about dancing on the ops’ graves or something and give us the best of both worlds. Just sayin’.

Check out the full interview below. Take to the comments section to let us know if you think Bobby Shmurda is right to criticize rap, or if Charlamagne Tha God has a point here.

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Bobby Shmurda For Criticizing Rap Music was originally published on hiphopwired.com