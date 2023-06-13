Snoop Dogg Signs Deal With Petco, To Release Pet Products And More

CLOSE

Snoop Dogg is bossing up in name of all pet parents. He has signed an ambassador deal with Petco.

As spotted on Digital Music News the Long Beach, California native has announced a new venture with the retail chain. The campaign is their latest addition to their “It’s What We’d Want If We Were Pets” initiative which “personifies pets with human actors to affirm Petco’s commitment to delivering them the same quality of care as any other member of the family”. Not only will Snoop serve as an ambassador for the brand but has curated a own list of products that embody his cool and cozy lifestyle.

The “Gin & Juice” rapper expressed his enthusiasm regarding the opportunity in a formal statement. “When it comes to shopping for my pets, I choose stuff for them I’d choose for myself. My pets gotta look good, feel good, smell good,” said Snoop Dogg. “But it’s hard to know how to keep our pets healthy and happy when they can’t tell us what they need. When I shop at Petco, it’s all there, even my own pet line, Snoop Doggie Doggs. They have great experts and great deals, so I can relax and trust that my pets are always fresh and getting the best at a fair price. Now that’s value.”

Senior leadership at Petco also detailed why the partnership made so much sense. “With this campaign we wanted to have some fun while reinforcing that no pet parent should ever have to compromise on the quality of their pets’ care in return for a good deal — that whatever their budget, they can continue to give their pets the same high-quality care they’d want for themselves or any other member of their family,” said Katie Nauman, Petco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Snoop Dogg gives pet parents a fresh perspective on our comprehensive health and wellness offering at a value they can feel good about.”

You can see the Snoop Dogg Petco commercial below.

Photo: Petco

