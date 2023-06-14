Lowkey MAGA Man Pat Sajak Announces Retirement From ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

CLOSE

Pat Sajak is known to many as the charming and lovable host of the long-running game show Wheel Of Fortune but some might not be aware of his political affiliations. Sajak, who is retiring from Wheel Of Fortune, has been a longtime Republican voter who leans into some controversial ideals upheld by conservatives.

Pat Sajak, 76, has hosted the nighttime version of Wheel Of Fortune since 1983 and worked briefly for the daytime version after Chuck Woolery hosted Wheel‘s daytime version from 1975 to 1981. Sajak and co-host Vanna White have been a fixture for over four decades and the show has spawned several spinoffs and iterations, including online gaming and board games.

What might surprise some is that Sajak is an ardent supporter of conservative organizations such as the Claremont Institute, where he serves as a board member as The New Republic reports. Claremont Institute adherents are among those who believe the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and one fellow of the institute attempted to get the results overturned.

While he’s never made a secret of his political connections, Sajak has wisely kept himself out of the newsweeklies by taking on clandestine or underpromoted positions like becoming chair of the board of trustees of the conservative Christian institution, Hillsdale College in 2019.

In related news, Whoopi Goldberg of The View says she would welcome an opportunity to host Wheel Of Fortune after Sajak vacates the post after this current season. Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement that Pat Sajak will remain as a consultant on the program for a period of three years after he leaves his post.

