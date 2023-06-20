Pharrell Williams is bringing the adidas brand to life Europe. He will be hosting a Samba Café during Paris Fashion Week.
As spotted on Hype Beast the rapper will lend his Midas touch to an upcoming pop-up shop during one of fashion industry’s biggest moments According to adidas the three-day event will celebrate Skateboard P’s longstanding partnership with the German based apparel brand. In addition the limited time event will also debut three new models of the Humanrace Samba.
Aside from being able to purchase Sambas on site, consumers will also be treated to a curated food and drink menu, exclusive packaging, premium coffee brews and more. Back in April the “Happy” performer announced new Samba models including a Red, Pink, Yellow, Orange, and Lilac colorway. He also teased a Charcoal, White, and Terracotta colorway that have yet to be released. Adidas Originals bills these sneakers as an “elevated iteration of our Iconic Samba silhouette is a celebration of craftsmanship, high-quality materials, and colorways that embody the diversity of Humanrace’s DNA.”
Pharrell Williams’ Samba Café will be hosted at The Broken Arm located at 12 Rue Perrée, from June 22 to June 24.
Photo:
Pharrell Williams And adidas To Host Samba Café In Paris was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
DIRTY DOZEN: Uncle Ruckus' Most Racist Moments
-
Top 10 Hood Beverages
-
RZA On Why Raekwon Is Reluctant To Do Another Wu-Tang Clan Album
-
10 Ridiculous Food Crimes
-
Why Is Kevin Hart's Ex-Wife Taking Shots At His New Life?
-
Master P Fires Back At Estranged Wife In Open Letter
-
Keyshia Cole Unveils 'Woman To Woman' Tracklist
-
Video Vixen Reveals That She Was Born A Man [VIDEO]
<p>Facebook Live Is Loading....</p>