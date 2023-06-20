Kendrick Lamar Buys Bootleg Air Jordan 12’s & Wears Them Proudly

CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar just had one of the most lucrative rap tours in history as his Big Steppers tour hauled in an impressive $110 million, but even with all that success, K. Dot doesn’t seem to have a problem splurging on some bootleg Jordans.

Over the weekend, sneakerheads went into a frenzy when the “HUMBLE.” rapper took to Instagram to show off his latest pickup, which was a pair of counterfeit Air Jordan 12 “Flu Games.” Posing with the bootleg kicks as if they were the kind of grails you’d be proud to finally get your hands on, Kung-Fu Kenny proceeded to take a stroll through the streets of New York City in his brand new pair of fugazis because, well, he’s Kendrick Lamar.

As to why K. Dot would share the moment he bought and wore some blatantly bootleg Jordan’s, we have no idea, but knowing that he’s a millionaire he can afford any pair of Jordan’s he wants in the world, it was pretty entertaining. The bootlegs didn’t even have a Jumpman logo on the tongue as they instead featured a figure dribbling a basketball. At least K. Dot out here supporting small businesses.

Naturally, people took to the comments section with comedic and astonished reactions, but it was all in good fun as everyone felt Kendrick was simply trolling the hardcore sneakerheads who wouldn’t be caught dead mix-matching Nike and Adidas attire, much less wearing blatantly bootleg sneakers.

