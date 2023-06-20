Taxstone Sentenced To 35 Years For Manslaughter In Irving Plaza Shoot: Report

CLOSE

Taxstone has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for his involvement in the infamous Troy Ave shooting at Irving Plaza in New York City in 2016 at a T.I. concert. The Brooklyn native shot and killed Ronald “Banga” McPhatter, who was Troy Ave’s bodyguard, during the incident.

Reporter Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press reports that on Tuesday, June 20, Taxstone, born Daryl Campbell, was sentenced for the murder of Ronald McPhatter in New York State Court in Manhattan. Judge Abraham Clottordered that the sentence be concurrent. The charges also included the shooting of Troy Ave and two other people. Taxstone was indicted for murder back in 2017 and after a trial that saw Troy Ave testify against him, he was found guilty in March.

Reportedly, Taxstone made a statement where he blamed Troy Ave for the shooting and said he needed to protect himself during their well-publicized feud.

