Boosie Badazz Arrested For Gun Possession, Release On Bail In Limbo

Last week Boosie Badazz got himself pinched by authorities due to an IG live in which he inadvertently showed himself in possession of a firearm, and though bail was originally denied a judge has now granted him a $50K bond, but with no release date set in stone.

HipHopDX is reporting that the “Wipe Me Down” artist was arrested last Wednesday (June 14) after leaving a courtroom in San Diego, CA after having a gun case dismissed only to end up getting booked on brand new gun charges such as felony possession of a firearm and transporting firearms across highways. Apparently authorities caught wind of some IG Lives from the rappers account where he was seen with a gun tucked into his waistband and in the process violating a Federal law that prohibits convicted felons from carrying and/or owning guns.

After the initial arrest, bail bond was denied for the rapper as prosecutors wanted Boosie to remain in custody until trial, but at a hearing on Tuesday the judge overseeing the case granted Boosie a $50,000 bond but without word on when he’ll be able to post it and walk out a semi-free man.

HipHopDX reports:

In light of his recent arrest, Boosie appears to want to liquidate some assets and get his hands on some cash. The Louisiana native recently put his Rolls-Royce truck up for sale and he’s looking for a sizeable six-figure payday.

Boosie took to Instagram on the same day he was arrested seeking a $240,000 offer in cash in exchange for the luxury vehicle.

“240k CASH DM ME AND SEND ME CONTACT IF INTERESTED,” he wrote imploring those interested and flush with cash to message him.

You’d think he’d be able to pawn some of his heavy jewelry and get $50K ASAP, but we guess not.

No word on what kind of sentence prosecutors want to hit Boosie with but if they didn’t want him to get bail, they may not want him to see the light of day for a long time.

What do y’all think of Boosie’s latest arrest? Sound off in the comments section below.

Boosie Badazz Arrested For Gun Possession, Release On Bail In Limbo was originally published on hiphopwired.com