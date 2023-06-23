He Was Just Playing: Killer Mike Confirms That André 3000 Album Is Not Happening

CLOSE

Sorry André 3000 fans, that album Killer Mike said was coming is not happening.

Killer Mike is currently out here promoting his new album MICHAEL, and on it, he secured an epic verse from a legendary Hip-Hop start that reminded people he’s not just a guy traveling the world playing the flute.

Killer Mike got ahead of himself in his excitement, saying that 3 Stacks is working on an album. Still, during a recent interview with Audacy V-103’s The Big Tigger Morning Show, he is now walking that back and is blaming it on whatever strain of marijuana he is smoking.

“I was stoned out of my mind playing, teasing with y’all. Y’all done took the joke too seriously,” Killer Mike said. “But you know, [Andre 3000’s] always making music. He’s never not making music. So I got a chance to hear a lot of cool stuff… If you want to hear Dre though, I know where you can. It’s this album called ‘Michael’ that’s out right now. There is Dre, Future, and Killer Mike…”

Now sir, seriously?

You got us all hyped for nothing.

How That Killer Mike x Andre 3000 Collaboration Came Together

In that same interview, he also spoke about how he and the Outkast member linked up for the epic collaboration.

“…I care what he and Big Boi think about my music ’cause they gave me an opportunity to change my life… I just played the record for him.” he continued. “And after I played it, he said, ‘You mind if I come back tomorrow and play some stuff for you?’ I’m like, ‘No, I’d love to hear the stuff’… And I did hear a bunch of good stuff. And he said, ‘Pick what you want’ – And we picked two records. That was one of them. And we crafted it into a brilliant record. The other record he took back… And then he called me a couple of months later and gave me another record, so we have another record together that’s like 11 minutes long.”

We really would like that Andre 3K album. We will continue to hold onto hope.

