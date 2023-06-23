Nicki Minaj Accused Of Stealing “Barbie World” Song & Replacing Saweetie With Ice Spice

CLOSE

We’re only weeks away from the world premiere of the pending box office bomb, Barbie, and while anticipation for the film is basically nil, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have lent their talents to the soundtrack because that Hollywood bag is something else.

Linking up to give a new spin to the classic Aqua hit, “Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice give the 1997 chart topper some new life as they give it that glamour Queens to boujee Bronx flavor that no one saw coming, nor asked for in 2023 (no shots).

Naturally, their day-ones support the collaboration, but it doesn’t come without a little controversy as Jason Martin aka Problem is alleging that Nicki stole the idea from him as he was planning on doing something similar with Saweetie. Taking to social media, Martin explained that he and Saweetie “crafted” the record and sent it to Nicki in hopes of getting that collaboration popping for the Barbie soundtrack.

Instead, what they got in return was Nicki replacing Saweetie with arguably the hottest female rapper in the game today, Ice Spice, and what could possibly be the best part of the Barbie movie, “Barbie World” (the flick looks amazingly struggle).

“She said she was gonna do it. Then all of a sudden, a new version was created. Yes, it’s a sample, you can do what you want, but n*gga, you can’t hear one thing, say you’re gonna do this, then go do your version. It ain’t happening like that. Anybody that’s in this business knows that that’s not how this works.”

Martin then posted another video, which he says proves his allegations that Nicki stole the song. Though he’s not picking any sides in this, he promises he “will be compensated.”

Is the man planning a lawsuit, or will he negotiate in private to get his coin? We’ll have to wait and find out.

Check out the video below and let us know if you think Nicki Minaj did him and Saweetie dirty, or if that’s just the game these days.

