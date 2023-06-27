CLOSE

The Air Jordan 17 is one of the least popular Jordan silhouettes out on these streets but that isn’t keeping the good folk over a A Ma Maniere from making it the centerpiece of their next Jordan collaboration collection.

According to Sneakerfiles, the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 17 is on the way and apparently the colorway for the collection will be inspired by beach life as everyone loves to make a getaway to the ocean when given the opportunity. While the Air Jordan 17 doesn’t exactly get the sneakerbots revved up and ready to pounce, Jordan Brand will be releasing that silhouette in a few color ways in 2024 and A Ma Maniere will be getting a crack at one.

Sneakerfiles reports:

This low-top Air Jordan 17 by A Ma Maniére is inspired by its upcoming beach location on the shores of the Atlantic in Folly Beach, SC. The second pair will feature shades of Blue and is inspired by the ‘Cabin’ location, which is a luxury cottage space (actual location is unknown at the time of writing.

For the pair we have an accurate representation of known as Beach, the shoes will come with a sandy Beige across the base to resemble the beach. Next, it comes with shades of Green and Blue across the eyestays, heel, and part of the midsole. A Ma Maniére branding wraps the ankle with a small label on the lateral side that reads ‘A Ma Maniére Beach.’ Other details include Chrome accents, speckled detailing, and a White midsole.

Will heads be checking for this iteration of the Air Jordan 17 or will these sit on shelves? Guess we’ll have to wait to find out.

No word on when the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 17 will be releasing but check out some mockups of the kicks below and let us know if these tickle your fancy in the comments section below.

A Ma Maniere To Remix The Air Jordan 17 For 2024 was originally published on hiphopwired.com