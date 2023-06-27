Kodak Black Booked & Released On $250K Bond In Florida For Missing Urine Test

CLOSE

Notorious Florida man who moonlights as a rapper, Kodak Black, has once again been booked and released in his hometown of Florida, for failing to comply with one of the conditions of his previous release.

According to TMZ, the “Super Gremlin” rapper was once again put through the system after he missed a mandatory urine test. And though his lawyer tried to argue on his behalf this past Monday, Kodak ultimately had to be booked and processed for his failure to follow the court-appointed rules.

TMZ reports:

Kodak went on Instagram Live Sunday night and complained about his situation … leading to concern among fans.

Anyways, Kodak’s lawyer says he argued in court to get rid of the stringent pretrial supervision … and the judge agreed but also ended up increasing his bond from $75,000 to $250,000 … and we’re told this is why Kodak had to go through the booking process again at the jail.

We’re told Kodak ended up posing for a new mugshot at the Broward County jail and posted the new bond before being released from custody. We’re told Kodak was in and out of jail in under an hour and he had to pay $175k, the difference between his original bond and his new bond.

Interestingly enough, Kodak’s lawyer considers this a win as this will now allow Kodak to tour without having to check in with pretrial services.

Kodak Black finds himself in this situation due to a July 2022 arrest in which authorities found 31 oxycodone pills in his car and charged him with trafficking the drug. Y’all know Kodak is praying his man Donald Trump wins the Presidency in 2024 so he can get himself a brand spanking new pardon and avoid prison time.

Good luck with that, Black.

