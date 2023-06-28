CLOSE

Even while pregnant Rihanna still slays. She and her baby bump are the new stars of Pharrell William’s Louis Vuitton campaign.

As spotted on HipHopDX Bad Gyal RiRi has been tapped by Skateboard P for his inaugural drop for the Men’s Spring Summer 2023 collection with the French fashion house. “Conjuring the bustling energy of Canal Street in New York, Rihanna embodies the trailblazing vision of Pharrell Williams’ debut collection with a new rendition of the emblematic Speedy” the caption read.

The “We Found Love” singer is captured sporting the brand’s Speedy handbag and duffle bag. “The new Speedy conjures through the inimitable savoir-faire of the maison a visual language evocative of the codes and stylistic attitude of Canal Street. It is an everyday icon conceived for every walk of life,” Luis Vuitton said in a formal statement.

On Tuesday, June 20 Pharrell Williams presented his first collection for Louis Vuitton at the iconic Pont Neuf in Paris. The event was attended by several noted celebrities including Jared Leto, Kim Kardashian, Pusha T and Jay-Z. Pharrell Williams closed his debut show for Louis Vuitton in a digitalized Damoflage motif suit, paying tribute to Paris with the reinvigorated emblem of the Maison.

You can see the Rihanna Louis Vuitton promotional trailer below.

Photo: KEIZŌ KITAJIMA AND MARTINE SYMS

Rihanna And Her Baby Bump Star In Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Ad was originally published on hiphopwired.com