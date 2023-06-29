Kanye West Allegedly Asked A Homeless Man To Run His Struggle 2024 Presidential Campaign

CLOSE

Kanye West allegedly still has presidential ambitions and, according to a new documentary, sought the help of a homeless man to run his struggle 2024 presidential campaign.

Spotted on XXL, a new BBC documentary, The Trouble With KanYe, Directed by award-winning investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar aired on Wednesday.

In the doc, new details emerge about West and him prepping for another run at the White House in 2024. One eyebrow-raising revelation claims that Ye asked a homeless man that lived outside the Cornerstone Christian Church in California, where he went to worship the lord, to run his presidential campaign.

“They all said I was the most religiously erudite in the room, and Kanye started looking to me for my opinion on every topic that came up,” the man named Mark told the documentary makers. “He called me the following Monday, the Monday before Thanksgiving, and the first thing he said to me was ‘I want you to be my campaign manager to run for president.”

Failure To Launch

This latest revelation about West’s 2024 presidential campaign confirms what many already knew. It was not going anywhere. Following an unsuccessful run at the highest office in the land in 2022, YEEZY said in November 2022 that he would make another attempt.

Making up his struggle squad was alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and White supremacist Nick Fuentes. The tights and sock sneaker-wearing rapper terminated Yiannopoulos in December and allegedly handed a pink slip to Fuentes, bringing back Yiannopoulus.

Reports now claim that Ye no longer wants to be president, and his current team is in chaos, with his staffers going at each other’s necks.

We hope that is the case because this country doesn’t need another moron in the White House.

