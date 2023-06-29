Grandmaster Melle Mel Arrested For Domestic Violence, Denies Charges

CLOSE

Grandmaster Melle Mel was arrested in Los Angeles earlier this week after an alleged domestic violence incident took place in an area hotel. The Hip-Hop pioneer has since gone public after the arrest, denying the claims made by the alleged victim.

Grandmaster Melle Mel, 62, was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Monday (June, as reported in detail by Rolling Stone. Melle Mel, real name Melvin Glover, posted a $50,000 bond and now awaits the legal developments. The outlet also took a look at a video from a woman named Jori Jordon, who posted a video of Grandmaster Melle Mel getting arrested on her Facebook page. We will not show the video in the body of this text but the clip can be viewed here.

Jordon is seen in the clip calling Melle Mel a “d*ck” after saying that the rapper would rather go to jail than travel with her to the hospital to get treatment for her injury. In the video, Jordon’s eye appeared to be injured but it appears that was from an unrelated incident. Jordon also continued to ramp up her disdain against Grandmaster Melle Mel with subsequent posts such as the one posted below.

Speaking exclusively with Rolling Stone, Melle Mel explained his side of things. According to him, the pair attended a 2023 BET Awards after-party and then traveled back to his hotel. Jordon reportedly asked to join him and he agreed to the encounter. From there, things took a turn.

“It’s very simple,” he says. “She said I punched her in the eye. She also said she had eye surgery a month ago. Had I punched her in the eye, especially with rings on, she would have had a cut eye. It would have been way worse. Something did happen to her eye, but I did not punch her. With me tussling with her and trying to get her away from me to get her out of the room, something happened.”

As this case develops, we will return with additional details if needed.

