Casanova Breaks Silence On 15-Year Prison Sentence

To say it’s been a rough month for Brooklyn artist Casanova, real name Caswell Senior, would be an understatement.

A week after the “Don’t Run” rapper was rumored to have gotten into a nasty altercation at Newark’s Essex County Correctional Facility in New Jersey, a judge officially sentenced the man to 15-years in prison for numerous charges including being a high-profile member of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang. While the sentencing would be enough to mentally break the average man, Cas seems to have quickly come to terms with his fate and took to Twitter to share his thoughts on his sentence stating, “Everything to the chin, Nothing to the heart. I GET IT NOW…”

Well, at times like that all a man can do is accept his reality and keep his head held as high as can be.

Aside from being a member of the Gorilla Stone Nation Gang, feds hit Casanova with racketeering and narcotics charges and he was also found guilty of participating in a Florida shooting in July 2020, and a New York City robbery in August 2018. Needless to say, he was going to get slapped with hard time.

Luckily for Cas, he seems to have a real ride-or-die in his passenger seat as his girlfriend, Swaggy Jazzy promised to remain by his side throughout the 15-year bid taking to Twitter to declare “I love you baby [heart emoji] We gon walk that sh*t down!”

Any man would be so lucky… given the circumstances anyway.

