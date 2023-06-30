Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland Team Up To Build Homes For Houston’s Homeless

CLOSE

Beyoncé is traveling the globe on her Renaissance Tour, but she is still taking time out to care for the less fortunate in her hometown of Houston with help from her sis, Kelly Rowland.

Spotted on HipHopDX, the Destiny’s Child members are coming together to tackle Houston’s housing crisis and will assist in creating 31 permanent housing units that will live in Houston’s Midtown area.

Per HipHopDX:

The Knowles-Rowland housing development will also receive funding — nearly $7,000,000 — from the American Rescue Plan.

“Harris County and the city of Houston, jointly with the coalition for the homeless, have reduced homelessness in the middle of the pandemic by 20 percent, and we’ve been able to hold that reduction,” Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a press conference held on Tuesday.

She continued: “It’s initiatives like this one I certainly will be supportive of no matter who’s behind it, but it’s especially interesting, I think, because there are these names of Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, who, of course, have been supportive of the community for a very long time.”

The website also reports that when Beyoncé and her Renaissance Tour touches down in Houston, there will be an “even bigger launch,” according to Hidalgo.

Housing will not be the only thing provided for future complex residents. They will also have access to “case managers, peer specialists, service specialists, and support services, like transportation, mental health, physical and behavioral health support.”

Very dope.

Beyoncé’s world tour wrapped in Warsaw, with the North American leg of the tour kicking off in Toronto before heading to Philadelphia (July 12). See the full list of tour dates by heading here.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

