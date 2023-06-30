Nike To Relaunch The Kobe Bryant Line For Kobe Day This August

CLOSE

For a minute there it seemed like Nike’s relationship with the Kobe Bryant estate had come to an end and sneakerheads were gobbling up whatever Nike Kobe’s were available. But now we know the partnership will continue, and from the looks of things it’s going to be a fruitful one.

Nice Kicks is reporting that Nike CEO John Donahoe announced that the Swoosh brand will be relaunching the Nike Kobe brand in conjunction with Kobe Day Aug. 24 much to the delight of Kobe fans around the world. And to think, not too long ago NBA players were dropping big stacks to get their hands on Kobe Bryant kicks in their size as pairs were becoming scarce with each passing day.

Nice Kicks reports:

After Kobe Bryant’s untimely passing in 2020, it was unclear if Nike would continue to produce the Kobe line, but in March of 2022, Vanessa Bryant announced that the Nike Kobe line would continue to live on as the Kobe Bryant estate agreed on a contract extension.

Not long after the new deal, the partners celebrated the extension by honoring the life of Gigi Bryant with the Kobe 6 Protro”Mambacita Sweet 16.” Since then, a number of Nike Kobe sneakers have appeared online with release date rumors following close behind.

Fans are looking forward to future grails like the Nike Kobe VI Protro “Reverse Grinch,”classics like the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Triple White,” and maybe even some new silhouettes.

Considered the most comfortable sneaker to ball in, the Nike Kobe has developed a cult following in recent years, so news of more product has been met with joy and elation as we thought this partnership was a wrap just last year.

No word on which silhouettes, colorways or merchandise we can expect Nike to release on Kobe Day, but y’all already know it’s going to be flying off the shelves as anything Kobe related is considered must-have merch out in these streets.

How do y’all feel about Nike relaunching the Kobe Bryant line? Let us know in the comments section below.

