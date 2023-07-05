The Weeknd’s Horrible MAX Show, The Idol, Takes A Well-Deserved Dig At Kanye West

CLOSE

If you’re one of the few who hate watching The Weeknd’s godawful show on MAX, aka HBO MAX, The Idol, you caught the dig at Kanye West.

The Idol is a hot ass mess, don’t take our word for it, you can head over to Rotten Tomatoes to see The Weekend and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s show get dunked on by critics and viewers, but it does have one highlight we can all root for, clowning Kanye West.

Spotted on TMZ, in the MAX limited-series fifth and final episode, Lily-Rose Depp’s character takes a shot at Ye and his love for Adolph Hitler.

In Sunday night’s finale, Lily-Rose Depp‘s character, Jocelyn, puts on a talent showcase for her management at her home in order to convince them she’s ready to go back on tour after a tumultuous few months.

Jocelyn’s management is skeptical at first, wondering if she’ll be able to sell seats … and that’s when the jab comes at Ye. Jocelyn’s agent says, “You know f****** Kanye was filling arenas until he decided to start following Adolf Hitler.”

Now if you need a refresher on what the former billionaire took his sad act on Info Wars with far-right Hulk Hogan, Alex Jones’ show Infowars where he had plenty of praise for Hitler and Nazi ideology.

“I see good things about Hitler … Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” West said during the episode that Jones lost control of as the rapper rambled on.

Jones himself filed for bankruptcy after a judge ordered him to pay $1.5 billion in damages to the parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims.

