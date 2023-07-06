For a while now many music artists such as Zaytoven, Irv Gotti and Dr. Dre have been selling off their catalogues for millions of dollars and now another well-known Hip-Hop artist has moved part of his life’s work for a nice chunk of change.
According to TMZ, Nelly just closed a deal with a company called HarbourView Equity Partners for cool $50 million dollars in exchange for half of his music catalogue which includes many of his chart-topping hits such as “Dilemma,” “Ride Wit Me,” and “Hot In Herre.” Y’all know no one was giving Nelly $50 million unless those particular songs were involved in the deal.
TMZ reports:
Nelly Sells Half His Music Catalogue For $50 Million was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
DIRTY DOZEN: Uncle Ruckus' Most Racist Moments
-
Top 10 Hood Beverages
-
RZA On Why Raekwon Is Reluctant To Do Another Wu-Tang Clan Album
-
10 Ridiculous Food Crimes
-
Why Is Kevin Hart's Ex-Wife Taking Shots At His New Life?
-
Columbus Short Allegedly Breaks Into Ex-Wife's Home And Trashes It
-
Video Vixen Reveals That She Was Born A Man [VIDEO]
-
Master P Fires Back At Estranged Wife In Open Letter
<p>Facebook Live Is Loading....</p>