Beyoncé Moves Three Renaissance Tour Dates Leaving Some Souls Broken

Somes looking to see Beyoncé and Blue Ivy hit the stage together at the Renaissance World Tour had their souls broken following news Queen Bey had to move three tour dates.

The Renaissance World Tour has finally reached North America allowing Beyhive members to see their queen without traveling halfway around the world.

If you live in Pittsburgh, we have some sad news for you. The August 3rd show has been canceled. Two other concerts will see their dates changed. The September 13 show in Seattle has been postponed to September 14, and Kansas City’s September 18 show is now on October 1.

Each stadium at the tour stops put statements blaming “production logistics and scheduling issues” for the postponements and one cancelation.

“Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately, the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the Renassaince World Tour will not be taking place,” a statement from Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium begins. “Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase. If you have any questions or issues regarding your tick order, please contraction your point of purchase.”

Pittsburgh Was Going To Honor Beyoncé With Her Own Day

Pittsburg Mayor Ed Gainey expressed disappointment and said the city was prepared to honor Bey with her own day in a statement shared on Twitter.

“Pittsburgh — we are deeply disappointed in the news that Beyoncé has canceled her performance on August 3. We were fully prepared to welcome her to Pittsburgh and honor her with an official day recognizing her visit and accomplishments.”

The news of postponements and one show cancellation means the Renaissance Tour will now wrap up in Kansas City. We feel for those affected by this horrible news.

Hopefully, maybe Beyoncé will find a way to make it up to those fans who will miss out on the Renaissance experience. We shall see.

