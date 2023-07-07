The RZA Says He’s Honored A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Named Their Son After Him

CLOSE

For decades, the Wu-Tang Clan have always stated that they were for the children, but when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky decided to name their baby RZA, that mission statement kind of took on a whole new meaning. The RZA himself couldn’t help but feel honored by their choice.

In an interview with CNN, the OG Ruler Zig Zag Zig Allah touched on the topic and admitted that his music peers taking his moniker and using it to bestow on their firstborn son was something that touched him. And RZA looked forward to their son taking his name into a next generation of Hip-Hoppers.

CNN reports:

The original RZA told CNN it is “a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name.”

“RZA is only a name, it’s a title,” he said. “So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

Word is that A$AP and Riri were down to two names: The RZA or Masta Killa, but decided to go with the former as having “Masta Killa Mayers” on official government forms might raise all kinds of red flags in Amerikkka. We kid, we kid.

Now, we’ll just have to wait and see if Rocky and Riri continue to the tradition of having rapper names in the family (A$AP’s real name is Rakim Mayers, he was named after the God MC, Rakim) and which rapper will be chosen to become a part of their growing family. We’re lowkey hoping for Mic Geronimo Mayers. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think A$AP Rocky and Rihanna should name their next baby? Tupac? Kool Keith? Roxanne Shante? Let us know in the comments section below.

