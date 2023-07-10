‘Boy Meets World”s Topanga Shows Off Her Sneaker Collection, Names Top 5 Kicks

CLOSE

Okay 80’s babies, if y’all needed any more reason to completely love Boy Meets World‘s Topanga (Danielle Fishel), she just gave us (DJ Khaled voice) another one.

Over the weekend social media was abuzz with Danielle Fisher’s latest TikTok post in which she spoke on some of her favorite sneaker silhouettes and in the video not only did she reveal which kicks were her favorite, but also showed off a pretty impressive sneaker collection that no one knew she had. First showing off a gang of shelves with numerous Dunks, Jordans and Air Force 1’s, Fisher went on to talk about which kicks have cracked her top 5 over the last few moons and revealed that the Anna Wintour 3s, UNDEFEATED x Nike Dunk Low “5 On It”, Aleali May x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “Califia,” Nike Dunk Low “Safari Mix”, and limited edition Melody Ehsani’s Air Jordan 1 Mids, are her favorite sneakers of all-time.

Truth be told, we co-signing it and not just cause we still have a 90’s sized crush on her.

On top of having a dope collection and pretty respectable top five, all the kicks she showed off her wrinkles from some wear and tear, meaning she actually wears her sneakers and doesn’t just collect to show off or stack them.

Oh Topanga, how thy sneaker loving heart pines for thee. Corey really dropped the ball by not wifing you up.

Check out Topanga’s top five sneaker list below and let us know what you think and which gems you might’ve spotted in her closet behind her.

