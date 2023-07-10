Travis Scott To Livestream ‘Utopia’ From The Giza Pyramids

CLOSE

Travis Scott has been consistently dropping hints for months that his latest album Utopia would soon be delivered to the masses. On July 28, the world will get a first listen to the anticipated fourth studio album from Travis Scott, who will perform the project via livestream at the Giza Pyramids in Egypt.

Travis Scott, 32, made a brief announcement via his website regarding the concert, which takes place on July 28. Tickets for the event went on sale Sunday (July 9) and are already sold out based on our perusing of the site’s link.

Middle East publication The National added in its report that the news of Scott coming to Egypt to debut Utopia has sparked discussions and dissent among media outlets who noted the Astroworld tragedy in Houston, Texas in 2021, which left 10 people dead and over 300 others injured.

Scott last dropped a full-length album in 2018 with the critically-acclaimed Astroworld. Scott has appeared on tracks between the studio releases and has kept details of the album under lock and key, literally.

In a since-deleted post, the Egypt tourism ministry’s PR firm Experience Egypt shared that the concert will take place at the Giza plateau.

According to Wikipedia, the day of the livestream also stands in as the release date for Utopia, but it hasn’t been announced as the official day by Travis Scott as of this writing.

