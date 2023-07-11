Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Becomes The Most-Streamed Album In Spotify History

CLOSE

Even with all the backlash that Bad Bunny earned himself from the Latino community by dating notorious culture vulture, Kendall Jenner, his latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, still continues to make history in 2023.

Already being named the most streamed album of 2022, Un Verano Sin Ti has now gone on to become the most streamed album in Spotify’s history as it’s beaten out Ed Sheeran’s Divide to sit atop that streaming throne. Who knew reggaeton would go on to be more popular than folk-pop these days? According to Digital Music News, Bad Bunny’s fourth studio album hit the stream running with 356.66 million on-demand streams in its debut week May 6, 2022.

It’s only been dubs and love from there as the king of reggaeton has enjoyed all the success from the fruits of his labor as he’s let his work speak for itself.

Digital Music News reports:

The record spent 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with 22 songs from the set on the Billboard Hot 100, the most in a week for a core Latin music artist and the most in a week performed all in Spanish. Un Verano Sin Ti became the first non-English album ever to top the Year-End Billboard 200.

Featuring collaborations with The Marías, Buscabulla, and Chencho Corleone, the album also made history at the Grammys last year as the first Spanish-language album to receive a nomination for Album of the Year.

“I never dreamed I wanted to be the biggest one or No. 1. I simply wanted to make it. Why? Because I love what I do. I’ve been doing rhythms since I was 13 years old, writing, singing songs in my head,” Bad Bunny told Billboard last year. “I never said I want to be the biggest or the best or the richest. I did it because I loved it, and my only dream was to be able to make a living out of it.”

Hopefully, the Kardashian Kurse doesn’t hit him like it did some of Kendall’s exes such as Ben Simmons, Devin Booker (whom Bad Bunny threw a subliminal shot at over Kendall), Blake Griffin or Kyle Kuzma. Aside from Booker, all them dudes looked washed up these days, but Booker’s chances at getting a ring seem as slim as his teammate, Kevin Durant.

Luckily the “kurse” hasn’t affected Bad Bunny’s success, but if that next album flops both critically and commercially, y’all already know what happened. Just sayin’.

