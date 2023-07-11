Lightsaber Fades Are Heavy In New Ahsoka Trailer

CLOSE

The Ahsoka Star Wars Original series has been highly anticipated since Anakin Skywalker’s old apprentice, portrayed by Rosario Dawson, made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian a few years ago. Star Wars will finally get what they’ve fiending for on August 23 with a two-episode premiere on Disney+.

And a new trailer for the series has only managed to heighten its otherworldly expectations. Ahsoka Tano is seen delivering lightsaber fades as she investigates what’s going down with official villain Thrawn (portrayed by Lars Mikkelsen) and his post-Empire machinations to basically control the galaxy. We also see Ahsoka link up with her former apprentice, Sabine. That makes for a whole lot of lightsaber combat, and we’re here for it.

With cherished characters like Hera Syndulla in the mix, this series is already a hit.

Watch the trailer below.

Also, watch the Ahsoka featurette below.

