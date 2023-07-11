Chika Recently Hospitalized With Kidney Failure

CLOSE

Chika, a talented artist out of Montgomery, Ala. now based in Los Angeles, has been the center of controversy and discussion for several reasons outside of her music. This trend continues after Chika shared images of herself getting treated for kidney failure at an area hospital while promising that her album is still on the way.

Via her active social media channels, Chika shared with her fans details of her hospitalization complete with images of her getting treatment.

“[B]een in the ICU twice in the past month and it’s so friggin boring that i have resorted to taking prison photos. enjoy. album in a couple- a weekz,” she wrote in the caption of a collection of images. A person in the comments checked on Chika’s health status, and she replied that she would be released the day that she posted the images (July 10).

While most comments on Chika’s page were of the encouraging sort, some attempted to frame the hospital visit as something else entirely.

For those who follow Chika online, she is very open about her mental health struggles and has a penchant for speaking her mind regardless of the consequences. Some comments suggested that the images were from a mental health facility, which doesn’t add up because she wouldn’t have access to her smartphone if that were the case.

Chika is prepping to release her proper studio debut album on July 28 titled Sampson: The Album. The album features a single “TRUTH OR DARE” featuring Freddie Gibbs.

