It’s been weeks since the highly-anticipated DC film, The Flash, flopped something spectacularly at the box office. And though that might’ve made it that much harder for James Gunn to get his rebooted DC Universe up and running, that isn’t keeping Warner Bros from going full steam ahead with their next DC film, Blue Beetle.

On Tuesday (July 12), Warner Bros. released its latest trailer for the Angel Manuel Soto-directed feature in hopes of building some buzz for the forthcoming film, and truth be told, it seems pretty damn entertaining. Starring Xolo Maridueña as the titular character, the trailer finally gives us a glimpse of the Blue Beetle squaring off against the film’s villain, Conrad Carapax aka The Indestructible Man (Raoul Max Trujillo). After seemingly getting his ass handed to him by Carapax, the Blue Beetle seems to finally be getting ahold of things only to realize that his family is now targeted by government-backed mercenaries (led by Susan Sarandon), who want the alien tech that’s taken over his body.

Filled with out of this world action sequences and comedic moments, DC’s Blue Beetle seems like it might actually be one of DC’s most entertaining films yet, but that’s not saying much, so take that how you will. Also having grandma let off 100 rounds using an alien gatling gun might’ve been overkill. No, it definitely was overkill. DC might’ve shot themselves in the foot with that scene. Just sayin’.

Check out the latest trailer for Blue Beetle below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it hits theaters on Aug. 18.

Abuelita’s A Gangsta? Peep The Latest ‘Blue Beetle’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com