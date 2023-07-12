ONE Musicfest 2023 Announces Lineup, Janet Jackson & Kendrick Lamar Among Headliners

CLOSE

ONE Musicfest, the annual music festival that began back in 2010, announced its star-studded lineup for this year’s event. The headliners for ONE Musicfest 2023 include Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, and Megan Thee Stallion among others.

ONE Musicfest stands as one of the premiere music events in the States and continues to draw some of the biggest names in music. This year, fans will descend upon Atlanta’s Piedmont Park to take in the sounds of the legendary Janet Jackson, Compton King Kendrick Lamar, Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion, and the vocal stylings of DMV native Brent Faiyaz.

In honor of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, ONE Musicfest will feature a special Hip Hop 50 stage with the likes of KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Quik, Trinia, DJ Drama, Nelly, and more rocking for the audience. Once again, founder J. Carter is pulling out all the stops to ensure that fans walk away from the experience with memories that will last a lifetime.

“We are beyond excited about the 14th annual ONE Musicfest. To have the opportunity to host Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, and other iconic artists in the middle of Piedmont Park is a dream come true, especially on the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. It doesn’t get any better than this. It will be a premium experience for the artists, the attendees, and our partners. We look forward to our new home in Piedmont Park and delivering an elevated experience to our many fans,” Carter shared in a statement.

Along with the aforementioned acts, Black Sheep, Smino, Waka Flocka, T-Pain, Lady of Rage, Killer Mike, Brand Nubian, Too $hort, Key Glock, Chief Keef, and more will be rocking the stages. The festival will also host brands such as Red Bull, Jack Daniel’s, Toyota, and more via various activations on the grounds.

