Salute to professional tennis champion Naomi Osaka and her boyfriend, Hip-Hop superstar Cordae. The couple has welcome their first child into the world.

PEOPLE Magazine reports the 25-year-old tennis superstar gave birth to a healthy baby girl in Los Angeles, and both are “doing well,” a source told the website.

The couple announced in January that they were expecting and confirmed the sex of their child with a princess-themed baby shower. Regarding a name for their baby girl, the couple is taking their time revealing that information but promise that they will “pick something different,” according to BuzzFeed News.

Speaking with PEOPLE about their child’s future name Osaka said, “We have been discussing names. I would say we are going for something more unique than traditional.”

Naomi Osaka Will Be Back On The Tennis Court

Like her idol Serena Williams, Osaka will not let childbirth keep her off the tennis court, and she has already expressed plans to return to competitive action.

In an Instagram post from January, Osaka gushed about the idea of her child watching her play tennis, writing, “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom,”

Oh, and if you’re one of those haters chirping about her getting pregnant in the prime of her tennis career, Osaka had plenty to say while bringing receipts about male athletes who have accomplished less in their careers.

“Btw to the people that are suddenly concerned about my career- There are plenty of male athletes with kids that are significantly less accomplished, you might wanna worry about them instead. Thanks for the concern, might wanna redirect it to someone that needs it though,” Osaka tweeted.

Congrats to the couple.

Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Love Set Match: Naomi Osaka & Cordae Welcome A Baby Girl Into The World was originally published on hiphopwired.com