YK Osiris No Longer Signed To Def Jam

YK Osiris made a splash in 2019 via his big hit “Worth It” and notched a gold plaque for his lone solo project, The Golden Child, via Def Jam. The Jacksonville, Fla. artist is no longer signed to the famed imprint and is now an independent artist.

Pulling from sources, TMZ exclusively reports that YK Osiris, 24, was actually dropped from Def Jam in December of last year. Still, the split appears to be amicable according to the report. With that information, it is clear that the label didn’t dissolve the deal due to YK Osiris attempting to kiss social media entertainer Sukihana during a recent interview session.

The outlet adds that the rapper born Osiris Williams just dropped a new video and single titled “Dear Fans” which was released by the 1 of 1 Music Group. It isn’t known if this is connected to YK Osiris’ Young King imprint.

A quick scan of YK’s Instagram page seemed as if he’s scrubbed much of the older content and the page is primarily devoted to promoting the new single along with images of YK with his family.

Check out “Dear Fans below.

Photo: Cassy Athena / Getty

