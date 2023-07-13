CLOSE

It never fails. Meek Mill always finds himself in some drama on social media. The majority of the time, it’s his own doing.

In the latest episode of, what did Meek Mill do now? The Philly rapper decided that his Rolling Loud Portugal performance was the perfect time to shout “Free Tory Lanez.”

Per XXL, the headassery happened following his performance of the 2017 song “Litty,” which features the Canadian-born convicted felon who is facing a maximum of 22 years in prison.

As expected, his defense of the criminal convicted by a jury of his peers of shooting fellow Hip-Hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion did not sit well with people. Instead of apologizing, the Dreams & Nightmares crafter defended himself on Instagram’s new app Threads.

In one Thread’s post, the wrapper wrote, “I say free young thug … free lucci … free melly I don’t even know why y’all start dealing with us if yall gone try to smear us …. That’s why I stick to the trenches.”

He continued, “Narrative control starts every Monday lol nobody gives a fuck what these people talking we making real life change out here every day! If I said free MUMIA a. I gonna be shamed! he’s allegedly guilty for killing a few male cop! I grew up to the black nation screaming that! Why do y’all think y’all can control us we got millions and real man influence not internet tricks!”

Ummm, okay.

The Disrespect of Megan Thee Stallion Continues

Meek Mill joins the DaBaby, who blatantly ignored Thee Stallions’ pain by bringing out Tory Lanez during his Rolling Loud Miami performance.

Karma would catch up with Lanez because his appearance cost him money due to it directly violating Megan Thee Stallion’s protection order against him.

Meek Mill continues to give people reasons to clown him constantly.

—

Photo: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Meek Mill Defends Yelling “Free Tory Lanez” During Rolling Loud Portugal Performance was originally published on hiphopwired.com