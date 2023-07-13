CLOSE

One of America’s most beloved fashion brands is planning a big 2024. Ralph Lauren is confirmed to return to New York Fashion Week in September.

As spotted on High Snobiety the Bronx, New York born designer will be debuting his upcoming collection to fashion industry tastemakers later this year. Women’s Wear Daily reports the Manhattan based label is planning a woman’s fashion show at an undisclosed location. The last time RL hosted an event at New York Fashion Week was September 7, 2019. The invite only affair was staged at Ralph’s Club; a one night only experiential set up that was a nod to supper clubs from the Jazz Age. After tuxedo forward collection was presented Janelle Monáe took the stage and performed.

The last show in the United States RL hosted was in San Marino, California on October 13, 2022. Hosted at the Art Museum and Botanical Gardens the festivities attracted the likes of John Legend, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and more. His most praised installation in recent history was his 50 year anniversary celebration back in 2018. Dubbed “An Evening In Central Park” transformed Central Park’s iconic Bethesda Terrace into the backdrop for a landmark event featuring a runway and a seated dinner for 500. Oprah Winfrey was in attendance and praised Ralph Lauren for his contribution to not only fashion but American culture. “Your work these past 50 years has told the story of our lives. The lives that we live and the lives we aspire to live” she said.

The date for the Ralph Lauren 2023 New York Fashion Week show has yet to be confirmed.

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Ralph Lauren Returns To New York Fashion Week After 4 Year Hiatus was originally published on hiphopwired.com