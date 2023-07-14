Lil Durk Spent A Week In The Hospital Due To Severe Dehydration & Exhaustion

CLOSE

Looks like Lil Durk might be going a little too hard with his shows and performances as the Chicago artist had to check himself into a hospital for “severe dehydration and exhaustion.”

According to TMZ, the Almost Healed rapper checked himself into a hospital on July 6 after feeling under the weather while in Ohio and spent a week in the medical center after doctors diagnosed him with severe dehydration and exhaustion. Doctors felt that his condition was so serious that he needed to be admitted for a few days, which in turn caused him to miss a few shows in Europe and was the reason he missed his gig at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

Naturally, Durk wasn’t too happy about being sidelined and spoke to TMZ about his situation.

TMZ reports:

Durk tells TMZ Hip Hop … “My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this. I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to. #StillHealing.”

The Chicago rap star is expected to release the deluxe album of said “Almost Healed” soon but needs to slow down in order to activate that speedy recovery!!!

Physicians still haven’t cleared Durk to return to the grind in “any capacity” so it might be a minute before his fans see him put in that work on stage.

Take things slow in order to have a speedy recovery, Durk! Your rap career will still be here when you’re 100%. Least we hope it will be. Who knows what gimmick or new rap genre might pop up tomorrow that’ll make all of today’s hottest rappers irrelevant. Just sayin’.

