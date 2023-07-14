As Threads Continues To Eat Twitter’s Food, Elon Musk’s App Is Now Paying Some Content Creators

CLOSE

Elon Musk and Twitter are starting to look a little desperate as Threads continues to gain in popularity. Twitter is now dishing out payments to some content creators still on the platform.

Spotted on Engadget, Twitter’s “ad-revenue sharing program for creators” is a go, with some eligible Twitter Blue subscribers allegedly already getting a piece of that ad-revenue sharing pie in the form of payments.

The timing of the program’s rollout is quite convenient, but Phony Stark, aka Elon Musk, did tease the idea of the program in February while sharing as few details about how it will work. Some users have been sharing notifications from the platform informing them that payments are on the way.

One user shared that he received a $24,000 deposit based on the ads in the user’s replies.

Basically, the initiative is a way to keep popular content on Twitter and, at the same time, get more users to sign-up for the still very unpopular Twitter Blue subscription service.

But unfortunately, the program is only for Twitter users with at least five million post impressions in the past three months, and they must also be approved by a human moderator while adhering to Twitter’s Creator Subscriptions policies. Twitter will administer the payments through a Stripe account.

Twitter says it will soon drop an application process found under the Monetization hub in the account settings.

Twitter’s “Ad-Revenue Sharing Program Is Already Looking Suspicious

It hasn’t been three days, and Elon Musk’s “ad-revenue sharing program for creators” is already looking really shaky. The Washington Post reports that far-right influencers on the platform, including Andrew Tate, were first on the list to receive payments.

Per The Washington Post:

The first beneficiaries appear to be high-profile far-right influencers who tweeted before the announcement how much they’ve earned as part of the program. Ian Miles Cheong, Benny Johnson, and Ashley St. Claire all touted their earnings.

“Wow. Elon Musk wasn’t kidding. Content monetization is real,” tweeted an anonymous account called End Wokeness, with 1.4 million followers, accompanied by a screenshot showing earnings of over $10,400.

So far, many of the influencers who have publicly revealed that they’re part of the program are prominent figures on the right. Andrew Tate, for example, who was recently released from jail on rape and human trafficking charges, posted that he’d been paid over $20,000 by Twitter. Again, this sounds like a desperate ploy to keep folks tweeting. We shall see how this works out for Musk and his platform. — Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty

