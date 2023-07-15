Nardwuar Interviews Snoop Dogg During ‘High School Reunion’ Tour

CLOSE

The Canadian entertainment journalist known as Nardwuar the Human Serviette interviewed West Coast Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg for what he said was the 11th time in 23 years. This time, Nardwuar caught the “Drop it Like it’s Hop” rapper backstage while he was on the High School Reunion Tour with Too Short, Wiz Khalifa and more.

Early on during the interview, Nardwuar honored Snoop by presenting him with a “1969 original ‘Dick Gregory for President’ poster.

“Dick Gregory is a hell of a man,” Snoop said when asked to comment on the iconic activist, civil rights leader, author and comedian. “He told the truth, he stood up on everything he spoke for. He was a righteous man. He was in Vietnam…like my father was, so shout out to the Vietnam vets.”

After that, the two reminisced over past interviews and encounters they had and the impact those interactions had on social media, as well as the commemorative gifts they’ve received from celebrities, fans and each other.

About midway through the interview, Nardwaur asked Snoop about the various magazine covers he’s graced throughout his career, such as his front-page features on Vibe magazine and The Source. When asked about the classic Deathrow photo shoot with Vibe that featured himself, Suge Night, 2 Pac and Dr. Dre, Snoop said it “felt like a mafia movie,” and, well, yes—the Godfather vibes were real on that one.

You can watch the full interview below. It’s very wholesome.

