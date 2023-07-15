CLOSE

One of the most popular online games is about to get some Hip-Hop firepower. Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage are rumored to be playable Call Of Duty characters.

As spotted on HipHopDX the two rappers are speculated to be forthcoming additions to the acclaimed video game series. On Wednesday, July 12 data miner HeyImAlaix took to social media to break the story. “21 Savage & Nicki Minaj are supposedly coming to MWII/WZ2” he wrote. For those not familiar gamer culture the tweet specifically points to Modern Warfare 2 / Warzone 2; Activision’s most recent additions to the series.

Naturally the post quickly picked up traction online prompting him to provide more detail on Nicki and 21’s involvement. “Probably in a war track for season 05, definitely not operators” another account asked to which HeyImAlaix responding “100% operator.” In essence both will be playable characters versus just curating a song for the soundtrack.

Call Of Duty continues to be one of the most beloved shooters throughout Hip-Hop culture. Just earlier this month Lil Uzi Vert invited Nardwaur over to his house to play. “You could just come to my house and have dinner,” Uzi said to the Canadian journalist. “I’ll give you my number, and then I can teach you how to play Call of Duty.” Additionally, back in 2022 Snoop Dogg became a playable character for the game. “This time I’m in the freakin’ game,” Snoop wrote on Instagram at the time. “Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy. It’s dope….. y’all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them.”

Activision has yet to confirm the addition of Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage into Call Of Duty.

Nicki Minaj & 21 Savage Rumored To Be Playable 'Call Of Duty' Characters was originally published on hiphopwired.com