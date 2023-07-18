Foot Locker Rumored To Be Selling adidas Yeezy’s Again Next Month

CLOSE

Just when it seemed like adidas was almost done selling off their remaining Yeezy inventory with a second and possibly final Yeezy Day on the horizon, Foot Locker might get in on the sales bonanza and bubble off the Yeezy’s they have in the stash as well.

According to Sneakernews, Foot Locker could be looking to unload what’s left of the Yeezy footwear they had to remove from their shelves when adidas tore up their contract with Kanye West . The sale could begin as soon as this August. The news comes weeks after adidas released their first batch of remaining Yeezy sneakers on their Confirmed app and sold out of every single silhouette they dropped on May 31.

Sneakernews reports:

The news hasn’t been confirmed by the retailer as of yet, but several reliable sources across social media have claimed the rumors as true. The move to begin selling the designs associated with Ye again would go against the company’s stance at the height of Mr. West’s debacle with adidas. A report by Footwear News found that a company-wide email was sent in the immediate aftermath of the Three Stripes’ fallout with Ye, disapproving of the adidas Yeezy frontman: “[Our company does] not tolerate any form of antisemitism, or hateful and discriminatory behavior. While we remain a partner with adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections — we will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites.”

With the backlash that Kanye West earned himself with his antisemitic remarks, it will be interesting to see if Foot Locker gets called out for continuing to move merchandise associated with a man who promised to go “death con 3” on the Jewish community. While adidas’ drop of Yeezy merchandise this past May didn’t cause much of an uproar as they promised profits would go to charity, seeing Yeezy sneakers for sale again in a brick-and-mortar store like Foot Locker may rub people the wrong way and cause for some drama.

What do y’all think of the situation? Should Foot Locker join adidas in selling their remaining Yeezy sneakers or should they refrain from partaking in the move? Let us know in the comments section below.

Foot Locker Rumored To Be Selling adidas Yeezy’s Again Next Month was originally published on hiphopwired.com