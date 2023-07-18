Wyclef Jean Says He’s Not Retiring, Says It’s Too Soon For A Fugees Biopic

CLOSE

Even though The Fugees enjoyed critical success, their story has yet to be formally told. Wyclef Jean says it is a bit too soon to do their biopic.

As spotted on TMZ, the Newark, New Jersey native was out and about in Manhattan on Monday, July 17 by NBC Studios. The celebrity gossip site had a reporter on site and got Wyclef to give some much needed updates on his career and his bandmates. Earlier this month, he appeared at the Essence Festival and hosted a panel about the importance of the Black community investing wisely, especially at a young age. “My retirement plan starts with my daughter and it’s important,” Wyclef declared.

During his on the spot interview, he clarified his statement saying he is not putting the microphone down just quite yet. “Am I retiring? Probably in five years. I think what happens is a company I’m working with, we’re talking about retirement” he said. “We are showing people how you have to prepare early and build generational wealth.” When asked about Pras post his recent guilty verdict. “What I can definitely tell you about Pras: he’s definitely in good spirits, 100% in good spirits.”

The “Gone Till November” talent also says that it is too early for a Fugees biopic film. “We would love to do a biopic, but it’s still ongoing right now. There is still so much to talk about. It would be amazing but the story is still going on,” he explained. You can see Wyclef discuss matters below.

