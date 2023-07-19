Nas Takes To IG To Announce New Album ‘Magic 2’ Set To Drop July 21

CLOSE

Some good news for OG Hip-Hoppers began to make the rounds last night as it’s being said that one of the rap game’s GOATs is prepping to drop a brand new album real soon… as in Friday soon.

Last night, Queensbridge King and Hip-Hop icon Nas took to his Instagram account and shocked his millions of followers by posting a distorted image of himself as a youngn’ and as a grown man with the title Magic 2 stamped on it. In the caption, he simply wrote “7.21.”

Who knew he was even working on an album?! We shouldn’t be surprised, though. For the last few years Nas has been consistently hitting us with stellar projects such as the Kings Disease trilogy, which began in 2020 and ended in 2022. Magic was released in 2021. This will make Nas’ 16th studio album in his illustrious career and though details about the new album are scarce, it seems like we’ll be getting a feature from 50 Cent who took to his own IG page to hype up Magic 2 writing, “Y’all ain’t heard me in minute, @nas felt like it was time so it’s done. Check us out Friday 7.21 MAGIC 2.”

Should be a treat for us older heads. Y’all already know heads in Queensbridge are gonna break out the exclusive Nas edition of Hennessy when they bump this new album. Heck, all of New York might do that.

Are y’all excited to hear what Nas has in store for us when Magic 2 drops next week? Let us know in the comments section below.

