FaZe Clan and the LeBron James signature sneaker line are again linking up for another exclusive silhouette.

Picking right up where they left off following the release of the LeBron 20 NXXT, FaZe Clan is adding its gaming touch to the LeBron 8 Witness.

The more affordable sneaker in the LeBron James lineup of kicks will continue to show the hand-in-hand relationship between gaming and fashion. Taking full advantage of Bronny James’ affiliation with the extremely popular gaming organization, the LeBron 8 Witness features a black mesh upper, swooshes with a red outline peeking through the mesh, and matching overlays.

To further signify the sneaker is a collaboration with the esports and entertainment organization outside of the black and university red color scheme, the clan’s iconic “F” logo sits on the right tongue. In contrast, LBJ’s famous lion logo blesses the left tongue.

The final touch is a “Lime Blast” Air unit in the heels of the kicks.

As to when we can expect the sneaker launch, per Nice Kicks’ reporting, the LeBron 8 Witness x FaZe Clan kicks are coming Holiday 2023 via Nike.com, plus select Nike Basketball retailers, and will only cost $110.

Nike’s History With Video Game-Related Sneakers

This latest collaboration with FaZe Clan is one of many between Nike and video game-related entities. Paul George’s signature sneaker line is best known for its PlayStation silhouettes, the Air Jordan 1 got an Xbox look, plus the Air Force 1 also had PlayStation-inspired sneakers.

Will you pick up a pair of the Nike LeBron 8 Witness x FaZe Clan kicks? Let us know in the comment section below.

Photo: kicksdong / Nike LeBron 8 Witness x FaZe Clan

The LeBron 8 Witness Is The Latest LBJ Sneaker Nike & FaZe Clan Are Collaborating On was originally published on hiphopwired.com