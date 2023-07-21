Joey Bada$$ “Eulogy,” Bas ft. J. Cole “Passport Bros” & More | Daily Visuals 7.21.23

CLOSE

It’s been a year since Joey Bada$$ dropped his critically acclaimed album 2000 and to celebrate the anniversary of his third studio album, the Brooklyn MC releases a visual for one of the project’s standout cuts with a touch of vintage to it.

Choosing to breathe life into the head boppin’ cut “Eulogy,” Joey Bada$$ goes the old school VHS route and uses “ancient” technology to record and showcase the life he’s been living in 2023 including performing at shows, shopping sprees and visiting foreign countries that still may use VHS or DVD’s to watch movies. Okay, we’re exaggerating, but still, gotta appreciate the grainy footage for nostalgia sake.

Speaking of foreign countries, Bas and J. Cole know a thing or two about traveling abroad and in their clip to “Passport Bros” hit up exotic restaurants and clubs that may or may not be located outside of America. We never actually see them get on a plane so you never know. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dej Loaf, Dave East, and more.

JOEY BADA$$ – “EULOGY”

BAS FT. J. COLE – “PASSPORT BROS”

DEJ LOAF – “SPACE JAM”

DAVE EAST – “STILL HERE”

GUCCI MANE – “MARRIED WITH MILLIONS”

SEXYY RED – “HELLCATS SRT’S”

TEE GRIZZLEY & SKILLA BABY – “GORGEOUS”

