Netflix Dropping New Docuseries Centered Around The Women Of Hip-Hop, ‘Ladies First’

After decades of playing a part in the growth and development of the Hip-Hop game, women have been steadily and properly been getting the flowers that they’ve earned and deserve. A new Netflix series will delve into the impact that some of your favorite female MC’s have had on the Hip-Hop culture from back then till today.

Yesterday, Netflix released the trailer for their upcoming docuseries, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop. In it we’re taken on a trip down memory lane as some of the rap game’s icons such as Queen Latifah, MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante open up about their experiences in the rap game and how it paved the way for today’s biggest names including Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

Talking about the struggles of being a woman in a male dominated business, Queen Latifah reflects on the difficulty of the game: “We have come through a lot. We have stood back up and we’ll always keep standing back up.”

Knowing how important it is for women to stick together in such a divisive and competitive game, the Queen properly acknowledges “We will always be stronger together than we are apart.”

Check out the trailer for Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop below, and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when it premiers on Netflix come Aug. 9.

