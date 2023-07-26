Egyptian Authorities Shut Down Travis Scott’s Planned Concert At The Pyramids of Giza

CLOSE

Travis Scott might be one of the biggest artists in the music game today, but unfortunately his fame isn’t enough to help him book a concert venue on sacred ground in Egypt.

After Roc Nation seemingly confirmed that Travis Scott would be heading down to Egypt to perform at the Pyramids of Giza for his upcoming Utopia album event, Egyptian authorities put the kibosh on the festivities and informed Scott and his peoples that their planned concert was a no-go. According to the Egypt Independent, the concert was canceled due to “strange rituals” performed by the “Highest In The Room” rapper’s at his other concerts which they felt was “inconsistent” with their own Egyptian values.

Looks like those demonic conspiracy theories that were levied against Travis Scott a few years back for the Astroworld tragedy is still a thing. Let the conspiracy theories once again roll.

Egypt Independent reports:

The company authorized to organize US rapper Travis Scott’s concert, Ticketsmarche, said that the size of the initial losses of canceling the concert amounts to approximately LE 300 million directly.

The company’s managing director and CEO Mohamed Serag added that he isn’t sure Scott’s concert could still be held while there is only five days before its scheduled date, as the equipment and the foreign team accompanying Scott – who are already in Egypt – were not allowed to enter the pyramids area.

He said that the preparations were supposed to start on July 20, and at the time, no one had informed him of the cancellation.

Serag added that until now it is still not possible to obtain a permit to enter the pyramids area.cThough they’re not letting Scott rock for now, they do remain “hopeful” that the Houston artist will eventually be able to perform at the Pyramids and broadcast the show live to 200 million people, which would obviously help promote tourism for Egypt and it’s pyramids area.

When that might happen is anyone’s guess, but as long as those pesky conspiracy theories continue to float around, it might be hard for Travis Scott to book any venues with historical and cultural meaning to them. Just sayin.’

