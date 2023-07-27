Snoop Dogg Cancels Hollywood Bowl Shows As SAG-AFTRA Strike Rages On

CLOSE

Let it never be said that actor and West Coast Hip Hop legend Snoop Dogg doesn’t stand with the people against the greedy corporate executives who take advantage of them to further line their already bloated pockets.

According to Digital Music News, the Doggystyle rapper has canceled his plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut album with two concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. Why have the two concerts been postponed indefinitely? Because Snoop is a good man and he is standing in solidarity with the unionized actors and writers participating in the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” Snoop announced via Instagram. “We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal so we can all get back to work.”

Meanwhile, fans who have already paid their coins for the pair of concerts, which had already been previously postponed in solidarity with the writers’ strike, will have to wait to find out when their money will be refunded, and it’s unclear whether other show at the Hollywood Bowl will end up on the chopping block because a bunch of wealthy Hollywood execs would rather use AI tech to replace actors than pay them what they’re worth.

From DHM:

The Hollywood Bowl concerts will see Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre team up with conductor Derrick Hodge and the ReCollective Orchestra to perform new renditions of Doggystyle tracks. Snoop and Dr. Dre also have plans to release a new album called Missionary later this year—it’s unclear whether those release plans are impacted or not. No information about ticket refunds has been provided.

So, basically, Hollywood greed is continuing to rob the world of art and trained artistry across genres—screenwriting, acting, and now music as well. It’s really a shame, but it’s heartwarming to see how Snoop Dogg and other celebrities are on the right side of history.

Respect.

Snoop Dogg Cancels Hollywood Bowl Shows As SAG-AFTRA Strike Rages On was originally published on hiphopwired.com