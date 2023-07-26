Ice Spice “Deli,” Post Malone “Mourning” & More | Daily Visuals 7.26.23

CLOSE

Love it or hate it, Ice Spice is one of the game’s hottest artists today and even with all the fame and love that she’s been getting, it’s not beneath her to hit up the bodega to get turnt up.

Such is the case for her latest visuals to “Deli, where the Bronx bomber takes to the corner bodega to get turnt up with stacks of cash and a couple of thick friends who twerk before hopping on a party bus and rolling to the next location. Low-key surprised she ain’t order a chopped cheese to go. Just sayin.’

Back in the lands where Midsommer might’ve taken place, Post Malone lends a hand to some of his fellow countrymen and in his clip for “Mourning,” Post finds himself attempting to move a giant cube that he ultimately ends up performing on. Who put that there and why?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DDG, Smino, and more.

ICE SPICE – “DELI”

POST MALONE – “MOURNING”

DDG – “HARD ON MYSELF”

SMINO – “OLE ASS KENDRICK”

ERICA BANKS – “POPPIN OR NOT”

J’CALM – “TEMPTED”

MR EAZI – “CHOP TIME, NO FRIEND”

BOY BOY – “MORE THAN 100”

