One of the two most beloved streetwear brands in the world are working together. Photos of a Moncler x Billionaire Boys Club collaboration have just leaked.
As spotted on High Snobiety, the two labels have been rumored to be curating a limited-edition capsule. In June, we got our first rumblings of the collaboration when the Italian luxury fashion house shared some visuals to their Instagram Stories that hinted at a forthcoming drop. On Wednesday (July 26), IG account @hidden.ny shared photos of actual pieces of what seems to be from the upcoming collection.
One appeared to be the sleeve of a quilted down puffer coat that featured the signature Moncler patch logo but with the Billionaire Boys Club astronaut. As you slide right on the carousel post we also get a sneak peak at a t-shirt and varsity jacket with leather accents.
While Moncler decided not to comment when High Snobiety reached out, a representative told the media outlet that the collaboration will have way more pieces and colorways than depicted in the Instagram post by @hidden.ny.
At this time Billionaire Boys Club Ice Cream has yet to acknowledge the drop on any of their social media channels.
Hypebeast Alert: A Moncler X Billionaire Boys Club Collaboration Might Be On The Way was originally published on hiphopwired.com
