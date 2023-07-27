Tupac Shakur’s Jewel Encrusted Ring Sells For $1M

CLOSE

Though the iconic Tupac Shakur may not crack the Top 10 of this current Hip-Hop generation’s list of rap GOATs, us older heads know the impact he had on the culture. So when his personal items hit the auction block, you can expect them to sell for quite the grip.

According to Digital Music News, such was the case when one of the late-great Makaveli’s iced out rings went to auction. And Tupac’s ring was estimated to sell for anywhere between $200,000 – $300,000, it ultimately ended up moving for a whopping $1.016 million! That’s a whole lotta paper for a ring that would probably sell for a few stacks had it not been owned by the legendary music artist.

While we don’t know who ended up with the winning bid, we wouldn’t be surprised if it was Tupac’s former bestie/love, Jada Pinkett Smith. She’ll probably wear that joint around the house and wave it in front of Will Smith on some John Cena ish like “You can’t see me!” Will Smith gonna end up catching a body one day. Just sayin’.

The sale comes years after the iconic crown that The Notorious B.I.G. wore for his Rap Pages photoshoot sold for $500,000, which apparently went to Jay-Z. And that joint wasn’t even real gold!

What do y’all think of Tupac’s ring selling for a milli and who do you think bought it? Let us know in the comments section below.

