CLOSE

Get ready to go further down the 2Pac rabbit hole. Keefe D alleges Diddy’s hands also have blood on them.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Compton, Los Angeles native recently did an interview with The Art Of Dialogue. While he has discussing his story and involvement in the fateful night in Las Vegas that took the life of Tupac Shakur he went into more detail on how made his initial connection with the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul through an Usher music video shoot. “I met him back in ’91. He was doing an Usher video [‘Can U Get Wit It.’] They called my hydraulics place and asked to use some low-riders. So I let them use my four and we took the car up there,” he recalled.

The man born Duane Keith Davis went on to say how he regrets ever dealing with Diddy. “If I wouldn’t have ever met him, I wouldn’t have ever been involved in this bullsh*t,” he revealed. “I would’ve never met the brother. I never would’ve been involved in this bullsh*t. Me and Suge, we played on the same pop warner team and everything. My home boys helped put Suge in the game.”

He then placed some of the blame for his empire and the downfall of Deathrow Records on Diddy. “It really crashed two people’s empire in one night. Mine’s for sure — Suge’s too. [Diddy] the only one still balling. He made our sh*t go down, man… He won’t even look out or nothing. Because he pitted us against each other, which was kind of smart. We’re Crips and Suge was Bloods.”

You can view the video clip below.

Photo:

Keefe D Claims Diddy Contributed To The Downfall Of Deathrow Records was originally published on hiphopwired.com