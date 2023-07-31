Disney Taps Donald Glover, Stephen Glover To Take On ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Series, ‘Lando’

CLOSE

Looks like Donald Glover is going to be quite the busy man for the foreseeable future as the actor/musician has been tapped by Disney to pen a new series centered around his Star Wars character, Lando Calrissian.

Months after it was reported that Glover would be producing and starring in a Spider-Man spinoff film, Above The Line is now confirming that Donald Glover and his brother, Stephen Glover, are working on a new Lando series for the Disney+ app. Reprising his role from Ron Howard’s 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story, Glover will once again don the intergalactic purple player cloak as he soars through the stars of the universe in search of new adventures and maybe a Colt 45 along the way.

Above The Line reports:

The Glover brothers replace Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien on the project, which was first announced by Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy back in December 2020 as part of Disney Investor Day. At the time, there was no word regarding whether Donald Glover or Billy Dee Williams would be returning as Lando, though current plans obviously call for Donald’s return, as it’s unlikely that he’d write the script for another actor to play the smooth-talking smuggler.

On Thursday, the Hollywood Reporter shared Simien’s response to the question of whether he was still attached to Lando: “I am attached, I think, but I don’t really know. (Laughs.) The last thing I was told was that they loved it but needed to put a pin in it until they could figure out everybody’s availability. I haven’t investigated further, but I’m not an idiot.”

It seems like I develop things with these companies and they just never happen for reasons unknown,” Simien added.

Unfortunately, Simien’s commitment to Disney’s Haunted Mansion film pulled him away from Lando, but luckily it turned into Glover and his brother picking up the project. After reaching out to Donald and Stephen Glover, Disney was apparently “excited” with Donald and Stephen’s take on the upcoming Star Wars spinoff series, so of course so are we as Donald has proven to be quite the creative mind when he puts pen to paper.

What do y’all think of Disney handing over the Lando reigns to the Glover brothers? Does this excite you for the Lando series? Let us know in the comments section below.

