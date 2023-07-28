Burna Boy “Big 7,” Stunna Girl ft. French Montana “Like Dat Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 7.28.23

CLOSE

Burna Boy’s been bubbling on the rap scene for a minute now and with his next album, I Told Them… set to drop next month (August 24), the man is ready to get some buzz going for his seventh studio album.

Promising to bring some 90’s flavor with his next LP, Burna Boy gives us a sample of just that in his latest visuals to “Big 7” where the Nigerian artist hits the streets of New York and finds himself kicking it Junior Mafia and Hip-Hop icons such as The RZA and Busta Rhymes. The video itself had a real 90’s-ish feel to it too. Check it out.

Stunna Girl meanwhile looks like she’s ready to fly in style and for her French Montana assisted clip to “Like Dat Remix,” Stunna and French pull up on an airport runway in some big boy toys before hitting the club and turning up like it’s Stunna Girl’s birthday. Wait, was it her birthday?!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yo Gotti, Gucci Mane, and more.

BURNA BOY – “BIG 7”

STUNNA GIRL FT. FRENCH MONTANA – “LIKE DAT REMIX”

YO GOTTI – “NO FAKE LOVE”

GUCCI MANE – “WOPPENHEIMER”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “BREANNAN”

RICH HOMIE QUAN – “GOT YO WINGZ”

STONEBWOY FT. RUSS – “LIFE & MONEY REMIX”

SHORDIE SHORDIE – “PASSION”

